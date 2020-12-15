Spartans Battle at Juab Winter Classic

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery continued its weekend with two more matches on Saturday at the Juab Winter Classic.

The Spartans first faced off against Blackfoot, where Jarin Allen (132) won by major decision, 12-0. Down 10-4, Emery ripped off three straight pins from Bryar Mecarillo (152), Aidan Mortensen (160) and Hayes Dalton (182). Merritt Meccariello (113) and Bryon Christiansen (126) also pinned their opponents, resulting in a 52-22 victory.

The Spartans then struggled against Box Elder. Byron got his second pin of the day as did Hayes Dalton. Jarin Allen won by a 5-2 decision while Bryar also won by decision (7-0). Box Elder controlled the rest of the matches and won 52-18.

Emery will host its first home match on Tuesday, Dec. 15 against South Sevier. The Spartans will then head to the Christmas Clash this weekend.