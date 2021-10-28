Spartans Battle Defending Champs *Photo Gallery*

Championship Thursday began with a matchup between Emery and the two-time champs, Union. The Lady Spartans picked up right where they left off yesterday and jumped ahead of Union early. The Cougars began to close the gap, but Emery held on to win the first set 25-20.

Union returned the favor in the second set and took an early lead. The Cougars nurtured their advantage until they were up 24-18. Emery was not finished, however, as the Spartans began to make a late push. Emery came all the way back to trail 24-23, but the set ended on a double touch call, tying it up at a set apiece.

Union kept it rolling in the third set and won it 25-16. The Cougars took another early lead in the fourth and never looked back. The defending champs proved tough and took the set 25-13 to win the match 3-1.

The Lady Spartans put up a good fight, but Union did an excellent job keeping the ball in the air. Emery’s final match is slated for 2 p.m. against Richfield in the 3rd/4th matchup.