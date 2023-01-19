Spartans Boat Race Dinos *Photo Gallery*

The annual rivalry game between Carbon and Emery began in unique fashion when the fire alarm went off during warm ups. The packed house was asked to evacuate, causing a slight delay to the tip-off, as everyone had to leave the building before re-entering. Once the players were on the court and the fans in their seats, the game began.

Carbon controlled the first several minutes and built a 10-5 lead. That would cap off the Dinos’ fun for the night as Emery began to assert its dominance. The Spartans used their length and athleticism not only to get out in front, but to blow past Carbon. Emery was quick on the break, converting steals and even routine rebounds into fast-break points on the other end. The Spartans compiled a 33-6 run with this strategy and eventually led 45-22 at halftime. Seemingly half of those 45 points came via the fast break.

Carbon came out with more intensity and played a cleaner game in the third quarter, but the deficit was too great. The Dinos pulled within four possessions with a 20-point third quarter, but Emery was quick to answer back. The Spartans scored 27 points in both the second and fourth quarters to run the Dinos out of their own gym, 84-63.

Luke Justice had another impressive night, scoring at will and finishing with 20 points. Next for the Spartans was the Tram Electric Player of the game, Zach Tuttle, who came off the bench and tallied 14 points. Talon Tuttle chipped in another 13 points while Wade Stilson continues to light up the stat sheet a variety of ways: points, rebounds, assists and steals. Easton Nielson also had solid minutes and finished in double figures with 10 points.

No one will every be able to question Chet Anderson’s heart. He was not the only Dino giving it his all the entire contest, but he certainly stood out. Anderson finished with a game-high 21 points by going a perfect 13-13 at the line. Cole Cripps added another 10 points while Mason Vasquez scored eight. In addition, Ryker Butler came off the bench to secure seven rebounds and score six points.

The road becomes even rockier for the Dinos (7-7, 1-2) as they head to face Richfield (11-4, 2-1) on Friday. Emery (11-4, 2-1), on the other hand, will host Richfield (11-4, 2-1) in a huge contest on Wednesday. Catch all the action of the latter game live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.