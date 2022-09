ETV News stock photo

After upsetting their rivals, the Spartans were back on the court to face Grand on Tuesday. The Lady Red Devils posed no threat to Emery, who continued to roll.

The Spartans dominated the visitors from Moab 25-16 in the first set followed by a 25-18 win in the second. Emery made it a clean sweep in the third with a 25-19 win.

The Spartans (9-8, 3-1) will now face the Wildcats (11-7, 4-0) on the road on Thursday. Catch all the action live on etvnews.com/livesports.