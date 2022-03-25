Spartans Building Momentum *Photo Gallery*

After defeating Carbon 3-0 last week, Emery returned to the pitch to host Canyon View on Thursday.

The Spartans controlled the game with an early goal to lead 1-0 at half. They then sealed the deal with another score in the second half, taking down the Falcons 2-0.

Alex Noriega and Carsen Childs each found the back of the net for Emery. Meanwhile, Koalton Curtis and the defense completed the shutout.

Up next, Emery (4-3, 2-1) will travel to Richfield (1-6, 0-3) on Tuesday. The Spartans will then return home to face Grand (2-3, 2-1) on Thursday.