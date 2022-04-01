Spartans Can’t Fend Off Falcons

ETV News stock photo by Darcy Johansen

The Spartans began their region schedule with a doubleheader in Cedar City on Wednesday. Emery got off to a great start, scoring four runs in the opening frame. Unfortunately, Canyon View answered back with five runs of their own.

Back-and-forth it went as the Spartans scored two in the second before the Falcons tied it up at six in the bottom half. Emery scored one run in the third, but Canyon View responded with three runs to go up by two. The Spartans replied with three runs of their own to retake the lead, but Canyon View knotted it back up at 10 in the bottom of the fourth. Emery went on top once more in the fifth, but the Falcons pushed across four runs in the bottom half and one in the sixth to win the game, 15-11.

Oakley Alton went 4-4 with a double and an RBI. Gannon Ward and Jace Magnum each went 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Also with two ribbies was Wade Stilson after he finished 3-5. The offensive production was there, but Emery was not on its game on the mound. The Spartans gave up 16 hits and 14 earned runs in the contest.

Emery once more grabbed an early lead and was up 4-0 in Game 2. The Falcons, however, outscored the Spartans 15-1 in the final three and half frames to win 15-5. The Spartans accumulated nine hits, but all were singles, while Canyon View recorded 13 hits, five of which were of the extra base variety.

Emery (4-6, 0-2) will get another shot at the Falcons (7-5, 2-0) on Friday when they visit Castle Dale.