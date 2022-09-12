Spartans Can’t Stave Off Wasps

ETV News Stock Photo

The Spartans had a big match with Juab on Thursday night in the Spartan Center. Emery jumped out in front with a huge set win in the first, 25-23.

The second set was even more competitive as the Wasps and Spartans were all knotted up at 24. Juab was able to close out the set, 27-25, to even it up at one set apiece.

The Wasps continued with the momentum in the third for a 25-18 set win. Emery dug in its heels in the fourth in an attempt to battle back. Unfortunately, Juab closed it out 25-21 to take down the Spartans 3-1.

Up next, Emery (6-7) has a big region match-up with Richfield (8-7) at home on Thursday.