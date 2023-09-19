Spartans Caught in the Storm

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Spartans made the trek to Blanding to face the reigning state champs on Friday. Emery knew the undefeated Broncos would provide stiff competition and came ready to play.

San Juan charged out of the gate with 27 first quarter points. Emery found the end zone in the second quarter, but the Broncos added 13 more points to take the 40-0 lead into halftime.

San Juan didn’t let up, putting up 13 more points in the third. The Spartans added seven points in the final quarter, but it was not enough as San Juan took this one 53-13.

Emery (3-3, 0-1 2A South) will have a bye this week. The Spartans’ next contest will be on Sept. 29 as the team hosts South Sevier (1-5, 0-1 2A South) for homecoming.