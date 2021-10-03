Spartans Celebrate Homecoming Week

The Emery Spartans welcomed homecoming week during Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. The week was bursting with activities for students to welcome in the new school year.

One of the most anticipated events each year is the annual homecoming parade, which featured the school’s athletic teams, clubs, student council and more on Friday. The Emery High band members also delighted by performing directly from their float.

The week was rounded out by the annual homecoming football game as the Spartans took on Providence Hall.