Spartans Chase Out Red Devils

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Grand made its way to the Spartan Center on Friday night to face a salivating Emery team. The Spartans put up 100 points against the Red Devils the week prior, and Emery was ready to apply another beat down.

It was an offensive clinic from the get go as the Spartans could not be stopped. They scored 82 in just the first three quarters, including a 30-point quarter in the second. Emery led 54-24 at the break and went on to win 92-51.

Creek Sharp led the Spartans with 14 points (6-8, 75%) while Talon and Zach Tuttle each added 12 points. Both of them shot over 50% while the latter went 5-6 (83%) from the floor. In addition, Luke Justice scored 11 points followed by Easton Nielson with nine. In total, 12 different Spartans scored in the blowout.

Wade Stilson was just three points and three rebounds away from a triple-double. He finished with seven points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. Brett Rasmussen had another play worthy of the play of the game when he stole the ball and took it coast-to-coast for the slam.

Emery (15-4, 6-1) will wrap up the season against Carbon (8-10, 2-4) on Wednesday at home. Catch the rivalry game and senior night live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.