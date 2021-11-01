Spartans Come Up Short

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery and Summit Academy met up once again, this time in Bluffdale for the state quarterfinals. The Spartans struggled to find consistency on the offensive end, allowing the Bears to build a lead. Summit Academy scored 20 unanswered points before Jace Curtis put Emery on the board with 32 seconds left in the first half.

The Bears followed up their first performance with another 17 points to put the game away. With four minutes left in the contest, Emery scored for the second time on a pass from Ryker Jensen. In the end, Emery fell 37-14.

Emery finished the season 5-6 overall. In addition, the Spartans took third in the 2A North division at 3-2.