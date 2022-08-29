Spartans Comeback Against Duchesne *Photo Gallery*

There was a lot of energy inside the Spartan Center on Thursday night when the Eagles came to town. Duchesne delivered the first blow with a 25-16 win in the first set.

The Spartans were able to tie up the game in the second set by a score of 25-18. It was back-and-forth in the critical third set as the teams traded blows. The Eagles ended up on top 25-22, but Emery remained mentally tough.

The Spartans dominated the fourth set, 25-13, to force a fifth. It was all Emery in the final set as the Spartans overcame the Eagles 15-8 to win the match 3-2.