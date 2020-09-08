Spartans Coming Together

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

After beating American Leadership Academy at home, the Spartans took on Union under the lights, hoping to continue their momentum. The Cougars broke the scoreless tie with a 55-yard run to go up 7-0. Emery answered back a few minutes later when Jace Mangum found the end zone to tie the game.

Emery dominated the second quarter with 27-unanswered points. Jace Curtis scored two of his three touchdowns in the contest while Mangum added another score. The Spartans went up 34-7 at halftime. They continued to control the game in the third with two more scores to lead 47-13 after three quarter of play. The Cougars attempted to make a comeback, but Emery held on to win 54-35.

The Spartans (2-2) will go back on the road this Friday to play Juab (3-1). The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.