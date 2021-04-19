Spartans Compete at Nule Norris Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery met up with many of the top 3A track and field teams last week. The Spartans fared well, and now have a better idea of what to look for during the state meet.

Treven Brazier ended in first in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles while taking second in the 100 sprint. In shot put, Maddox Chirstman ended on top. Grabbing second and third in the 800 were Bryar Meccariello and Jess Christiansen, respectively. Christiansen also took second in the 1600. The Spartans took third overall with 84 points. Juab finished in first with 168 points followed by Delta with 133.5 points.

On the girls’ side, Bethany Justice had the best finish for Emery as she took third in the 400. The Lady Spartans combined for 34 points to take sixth place. Delta ended in first with 189 points.

Up next, Emery will head to the Tiger Trials on Friday.