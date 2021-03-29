Spartans Compete at Pine View Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Many top schools in the state traveled to St. George over the weekend to compete in the Pine View Invitational. Higher classification schools such as Orem, Desert Hills, Park City and Timpanogos, to name a few, completed the 32-team field.

Even with the large number of schools, Emery still had a good showing. Treven Brazier finished first in the 300 hurdles and also took second overall in the 110 hurdles, just seven hundredths of a second behind the leader.

The boys’ sprint medley relay 2-2-4-8 took first while the girls’ team finished in second in the same event. The Spartans ended in eighth in the boys’ division, but first of the 3A schools, including Morgan and Richfield.

Bethany Justice took ninth overall in the 300 hurdles, the top spot for the Lady Spartans on the day. They finished in 23rd overall in the standings.

Up next, Emery will take part in the Alpha Innovational on Wednesday.