Spartans’ Confidence Growing *Photo Gallery*

Union visited Emery in the Spartan Center on Wednesday night. It was a tight contest in the first quarter as Riggs Griffin and Union’s Grady Gardner each scored nine points, propelling their perspective teams forward. The Spartans began to open up their lead in the second, behind a strong showing from Treven Brazier, who finished the half with 17 points. Emery was extremely active on defense, forcing Union to hurry shots and make bad passes.

Offensively, the Spartans settled down and looked comfortable on the court. They were able to find their shots and turn good passes into open looks. Emery also capitalized on hustle plays and went into the half up 43-25. The Spartans continued their effort in the second half and cruised into a 66-50 victory over the Cougars.

Up next, the Spartans (2-1) have a road matchup on Friday against South Summit (1-2).

Photos by Dusty Butler