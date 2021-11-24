Spartans Conquer Templars Behind Ungerman

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, the Spartans were ready to retake the court when Manti came to town. Emery had another fast start behind Baylee Jacobson and her 10 first-quarter points. At the end of the period, the Lady Spartans had the lead 20-13.

Manti stayed in the game with the long ball as the Templars closed the half with a couple threes. Emery was not able to create any more separation in the second period as the teams went into half with a score of 34-27.

In the third, Daicee Ungerman started heating up. She scored nine points in the quarter and 15 in the second half. She went on to end the night with a team-high 20 points.

Once the three-point shot stopped falling, the Templars were unable to keep pace with the Spartans. Emery ran away with it by a score of 65-39.

Jacobson had another excellent game and finished with 17 points and two blocks. Addie Lester led the team with five steals while Sabrina West came off the bench and collected six rebounds. The Spartans were extremely efficient from the floor, shooting 46 percent (26-56) on the night.

Emery (2-0) has another home game next Tuesday when 4A Uintah (0-0) visits the Spartan Center. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.