Spartans Continue Hot Start Improving to 3-0*Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans hosted the Enterprise Wolves on Friday night. Emery was coming into the game with wins over the North Sanpete Hawks and the Union Cougars. Enterprise was just coming off of a loss to South Sevier.

After two score within the first two minutes of play, the game was already at 7-6, after a touchdown from Treven Gilbert to Porter Hurdsman. Gilbert then found Hayden Abrams for an 80-yard touchdown pass, adding to their lead, 14-6.

The second quarter brought more success for the Emery offense. With Deacon Mangum scoring a touchdown pass in the redzone and a QB keep, as Gilbert scored one on the ground. Gilbert would find his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Jadin Atwood. Atwood, the team’s kicker, also would have a successful 22-yard field goal and three successful PATs.

Four different receivers would score in the contest as well as some great play by the Spartan defense, helping Emery get win number three in the pre-season. Emery travels to face the Manti Templars on Friday. Manti has two wins over the Pine View Panthers and the Snow Canyon Warriors. They are coming off of a los to the Grantsville Cowboys.

The Spartans following weeks will be two surely entertaining games. The rivalry game between Carbon and Emery will be September 13. Followed by the 2A defending champions, San Juab Broncos, on September 20. Both games will be held at Emery High School and will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.