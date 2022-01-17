Spartans Cripple Falcons

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery returned home on Friday to welcome in the region newcomer, Canyon View. However, it was not a warm welcome as the Spartans obliterated the visitors.

Emery held the Lady Falcons to just eight points through three quarters while accumulating 44 points themselves. When it was all said and done, Emery walked away winners, 59-23.

Tambrie Tuttle and Baylee Jacobson led the attack with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Guard Brynn Gordon continues to play like the biggest on the court by tallying another nine rebounds.

Rivalry week is upon now us. The Spartans will remain at home to host the Dinos on Thursday. Don’t miss a minute of the action on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.