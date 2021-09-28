Spartans Defeat Gunnison

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, Gunnison Valley met the Lady Spartans on the court. Ambria Migliori was successful in second singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win. In third singles, Sayge Laws was victorious.

The Spartans dominated the double matches. Aspen Taylor and Brooklynn Ekker won 6-0, 6-1 in first doubles. In second doubles, Chloe Wagner and Danika Farley also won their match. Unfortunately, Paige Cox fell in first singles 6-2, 6-1.

The Spartans picked up the win 4-1 over Gunnison. They will look to keep up the momentum on Friday at the Region 12 tournament.