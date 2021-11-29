Spartans Dominate on the Mat *Photo Gallery*

Just before the Thanksgiving break, the Spartans hosted Manti in their season opener.

Emery dominated the lower weights when Monty Christiansen (106), Hayden Christiansen (113) and Merritt Meccariello (120) all won by pin. Kayden World had a rare loss in 126 and was pinned, but then Emery ripped off four straight wins by pins.

Those included Byron Christiansen in 132, Tavyn Allred in 138, Boden Christman in 144 and Jayston Justeson in 150. Emery had a late forfeit in 157, but controlled the rest of the match. Ty Stilson (165), Dane Sitterud (175), Greg Suwyn and Easton Thornely (285) all won by pin. Maddex Christman also picked up a win by forfeit as Emery steamrolled Manti 72-12.

Up next, Emery will host Carbon on Wednesday.