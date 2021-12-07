Spartans Drop a Pair in Tough Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

This past weekend, Emery traveled to Uintah to play in the Shannon Johnson Classic. The competition was fierce with talented teams coming, not just from Utah, but Colorado as well. The Lady Spartans were pitted against the high-flying Ridgeline Riverhawks first, in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Shots did not fall for Emery all night as the Spartans converted just 23 percent of its shots from the floor (9-39) and went 1-9 (11%) beyond the arc.

The Riverhawks did not share that problem and went on to win the game 49-27. It was an off night for the Spartans, who hoped for a better showing on Friday versus Fruita Monument (Colorado). After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Lady Wildcats took a seven-point lead into the half, 31-24.

Emery’s offense picked it up with 20 points in the third quarter to cut it to three. The fourth quarter was sloppy at best. Neither team could get anything going as the two high-powered offenses stalled. Each squad managed just four points, giving Fruita the victory 51-48. Baylee Jacobson led all scorers with 21 points followed by Tambrie Tuttle with 16.

The duo combined for 37 of the team’s 48 points and to go along with 10 rebounds (five each), but needed additional help. Saturday was much better for the Spartans as they took it to San Juan. It was 36-10 at the half and Emery never looked back. Allya Lester led the team with 12 points followed by Brynn Gordon with 10 and Jacobson with nine. Brielle Rowley came off the bench to tally six rebounds as the Spartans tamed the Broncos 69-22.

In the finale, Emery battled a tough 4A Sky View team. The Spartans started off red hot and scored 24 in the first quarter, taking a six-point lead. Sky View answered back with 26 points to go up 44-37 at the break. Emery looked composed in the second half and started climbing out of the hole. The Spartans scored 20 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth while holding Sky View to just 23 points in the entire half. In the end, Emery came back to beat the Bobcats 72-67.

Tuttle and Jacobson led the Spartans again with 25 combined points. Daicee Ungerman jumped into the action with 11 while Tatum Tanner finished with nine and Gordon added eight.

The schedule remains difficult as Emery (5-2) will travel to play Pine View (2-0) on Friday and Hurricane (2-1) on Saturday.