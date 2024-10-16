Spartans Drop Match Against No.1 Falcons

The Emery volleyball team traveled to Cedar City for a region match against the number one ranked team in 3A, the Canyon view Falcons, on Tuesday. The Falcons came into the match with a 11-0 region record and sit atop the UHSAA RPI rankings.

The tough Falcon squad had a solid performance, showing why they are ranked in the top spot. They would end the match with the sweep, winning all three sets (25-10, 25-10, 25-13). This dropped Emery’s region record to 7-6 for the season.

The Lady Spartans have one regular season match remaining against the Carbon Lady Dinos on Oct. 22. The match will be held on Emery’s court and will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.

Emery will have hopes of getting the second-round home court advantage as the state tournament is right around the corner; the second round will begin on Nov. 1. The bottom six teams in the tournament will begin on Oct. 26, for the first round.