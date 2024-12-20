Spartans Dual on the Road with Maple Mountain

The Emery wrestling team made their way to Maple Mountain for a dual against the Golden Eagles on Wednesday. The dual began with Maple Mountain victorious in the first three matches, giving them the early lead, 15-0.

Dixon Peacock would receive the first win of the dual for the Spartans in the 126 weight-class. Peacock defeated his opponent by fall in the first round. Dayton Farley followed in the 132-weight class, as he claimed the victory via fall as well, in the second round. This brought the team score to 15-12.

Corbin Jensen gave the Spartans the lead in the 138 class, getting the win by major decision (10-0), as Emery was in control by one point. The Spartans weren’t able to hold onto the lead for too long, as Maple Mountain earned 28 points in their next five matches, giving them the lead, 43-16.

Devon Byars picked up the final win for his team in the 190-weight class, defeating his opponent by fall in 36 seconds. The final score would end at 55-22, in favor of the Golden Eagles.

Emery will be back at it this weekend as they will be competing in the Christmas Clash. The tournament will be held at Salt Lake Academy on Dec. 20-21.