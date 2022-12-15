Spartans Duel Cowboys

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

Emery wrestling took a trip to Grantsville on Wednesday for a duel out west with the Cowboys. Monty Christiansen (113) got the ball rolling for the Spartans with a pin and Derrick Birch followed suit with a pin of his own in 120.

It was a tight battle in the middle weights as the two teams traded blows. Hayden Christiansen (132), Tavern Allred (144) and Rogun Sitterud (165) each won by pin while Boden Christman (157) won by decision 6-0. The final wrestler to score points for Emery was Gregory Suwyn (190), who won by pin. In the end, Emery left victorious with a 45-27 win over Grantsville.

The Spartans will next head to Farmington for the Christmas Clash this weekend.