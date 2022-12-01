Spartans Duel Rabbits *Photo Gallery*

Emery returned to the mats on Tuesday to take on Delta. Despite the fierce competition, the Spartans outmaneuvered the Rabbits for the 24-18 win.

The quickest Emery pin of the night (1:09) went to Dalton Birch in 157. Hazen Meccariello was close behind with a 1:29 pin in 165. Also grabbing pins for wins were Rayden Ewell (120) and Hayden Abrams (132).

In addition, there were two extra matches that did not affect the overall score, which Emery swept. Mason Hurdsman won by pin in 132 as did Gavin Bernard in 157.

Next, the Spartans will head to Millard this weekend.