Spartans End Homecoming Week With a Bang *Photo Gallery*

A week of celebration and fun all led up to the Spartans’ annual Homecoming game. They were looking to remain undefeated in the region when South Sevier arrived in town. Emery got on the scoreboard first, when Jace Curtis found the edge, and broke the run for a long touchdown. After another stop on defense, the Spartans got the ball back and drove down the field. The drive was capped off with a field goal, giving Emery an early two-possession lead, 10-0.

Emery’s only defensive hiccup of the game happened next, as a Ram broke through the middle, and ran it in for a long touchdown. The Rams then got a stop and went into halftime with the momentum, trailing only by three.

Later in the second half, Hayes Dalton created pressure and forced on off balanced throw which Tristen LeRoy made a great play on and returned the interception to inside the 10-yard line. Ryker Jensen then capped off the short drive and went untouched in to the endzone on a quarterback sweep. Emery regained the momentum with the 16-7 lead.

The Spartans never looked back. Josh Olsen caught a long touchdown pass, as did Quintin Sorensen. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Olsen sealed the contest with a pick six. The Spartans went on to take their Homecoming game 38-7.

Emery (5-3, 3-0) will have its biggest test of the year when it heads to Richfield to play the Wildcats (7-1, 3-0) next Friday. It will be a battle for first place as each team remains undefeated in region play. The game will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler