Spartans Enjoy Big Game Feel *Photo Gallery*

It was a fun day for the Spartans as they recently had the opportunity to play at Bee’s Stadium in Salt Lake City against Bear Lake. The atmosphere was great for both teams, but it was even better for the Spartans, who played an extremely clean game.

Kove Johansen got the nod and was excellent from the mound. He only allowed one hit and one run through five innings to pick up the win.

Emery scored in each of the first three innings to take a 5-1 lead. The Spartans never looked back and went on to win the contest, 7-2.

Luke Stilson had a double and a home run in the minor league park and finished the day going 3-4.

Emery (12-6, 6-3) will now turn to the Wildcats (14-8, 7-2) on Friday for senior night as the regular season comes to a close. The season finale will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.