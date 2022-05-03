Spartans Face State’s Finest at Tiger Trials

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Nearly 40 teams, primarily 5-6A schools, competed at the Tiger Trials in Orem on Saturday. Even against the stiff competition, there were several Spartans that stood out.

Jess Christiansen finished in sixth place in the 800 and 13th place in the 1600. Boston Huntington took seventh in the boys’ high jump while Whitley Christensen ended in eighth in the girls’ high jump. Anthony Bouldin came close to scoring, also in the high jump, by taking 11th.

In throws, Derek Canterbery took seventh in javelin, eighth in discus and 10th in shot put while Maddex Christman came in 15th in shot put. Finally, freshman Alexis Morgan also ended in 15th in the girls’ shot put.

Orem won both divisions while Emery took 20th in the boys’ with eight points and 30th in girls with one point. Full results can be found here.

The Black and Gold will now gear up for the BYU Invitational this weekend.