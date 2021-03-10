Spartans Fall Apart Late

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Weather moved last week’s Emery/North Sanpete game to Monday afternoon.

The Spartans held a 2-0 lead before the Hawks scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third. Down 4-2, Emery rallied with five runs in the fourth to retake control.

The Spartans held a commanding 9-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but the last three outs proved difficult to make. Seven walks and a hit by pitch aided the dramatic comeback as the Hawks overcame Emery 10-9 to win the game.

Riggs Griffin went 3-4 with an RBI while Jace Mangum added two more ribbies to his total.

Up next, Emery will travel to St. George for a tournament this weekend.