Spartans Fall to Falcons in Double Elimination Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans and the Canyon View Falcons met once more, for the third time this season. The Falcons won both regular season meetings this year. The game started a little after 7 p.m. on a brisk night by the mountainside.

The first couple innings were scoreless with solid pitching and defense on both sides. Emery would gain a little life in the third inning, with Trygg Jensen getting on base with a walk. After a ground out by Mason Stilson, advancing Jensen to second, Wade Stilson would get the intentional walk, putting runners on first and second.

Kade Larsen then drove in both runners, as he drove the ball to left field as it hopped passed the outfielder. Larsen would slide into triple, with two RBIs by the senior. Quayd Oveson would then come in as a pinch runner for Larsen.

After another ground out, the Spartans had a runner in scoring position with two outs. The ball then went passed the catcher, as Oveson would take the opportunity to steal home and score the Spartans third run.

The inning would end for Emery, as the Falcons were back up, reaching first on an error. The Falcons then would get another runner on base with a poke to right field. Canyon View then drove in a run, with a shot to left, leaving runners on second and third base.

The ball then would take a bad hop off the catcher, as it would score the runner on third, bringing the score to 3-2. After a walk and a stolen base, the Falcons again had two runners in scoring position with only one out in the inning. The bases would be loaded with another walk, as the Spartans were looking to get out of the jam with minimal damage.

Emery would force the out at second in hopes of a double play with the next batter, bringing home another Falcons run to tie the game. Emery would get another forced out to end the chaotic inning.

The fourth inning would also be a scoreless one on both sides, but in the bottom of the fifth, Canyon View would score another run, due to a couple mistakes by the Spartans. The lead would be 4-3, in favor of the Falcons, as the Spartans would have a couple more opportunities on the offensive end to get back in the game.

The Falcons pitcher was having a great game and would continue to do so. He ended the night pitching the entire game, finishing with 11 strikeouts. The Spartans would fall to the Falcons, 4-3. They are down, but not out, as the double elimination tournament can still be anyone’s, with upsets happening every day.

#7 Union upset #2 Juab in day one of the tournament. #1 Grantsville lost both of their games, falling to the #5 Morgan Trojans on day two, eliminating them from contention. #6 Manti and #4 Canyon View are now the only undefeated teams going into day three.

Emery will face the Morgan Trojans for their first meeting of the season at 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College. The ball clubs are unfamiliar with one another, and Emery will have to play smart and limit mistakes if they want to play in day four tomorrow, against Canyon View once more.