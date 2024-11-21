Spartans Fall to Wildcats in Season Opener

The Emery Spartans boys’ basketball team had their first game of the season on Wednesday in Kamas, facing the South Summit Wildcats. The Cats came out with the lead after the first quarter, 20-15.

The Emery offense finished the half scoring 18 more, but South Summit was continuing their consistent scoring, scoring 26 in the second. Ending the half at 46-33, in favor of the Wildcats. The Spartans would outscore them in the third quarter, but the Cats finished out the game strong, ending the game in South Summits favor, 73-56.

Devin Rasmussen had a solid night shotting the ball, with four three pointers, scoring 15 points for his team. Jace Frandsen score 15 as well on the night, with a couple assists and a steal. West Johansen had a good all-around game, with eight points, five boards, two assists, a steal and a block.

Scott Johansen had five points for the Spartans, with a couple rebounds. Porter Hurdsman found his teammates well, with five assists, a steal and three rebounds. Braxton Butler and Will Jeffs each finished the game with four apiece.

Next up for the Spartans, they will travel up north, for a game against the Morgan Trojans on Friday. Morgan is off to a hot start, taking down the West Field Longhorns (68-53) and Park City Miners (84-37).