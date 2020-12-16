Spartans Falter Late *Photo Gallery*

Emery had its hands full on Wednesday night when Uintah came to town. The Spartans got off to a good start, but Kamon Anderson kept the Utes in the game early. Anderson scored the Utes first 14 points off four three pointers. The Spartans kept Anderson in check in the second quarter and led 29-23 at half, behind eight points by Beau Cook.

Emery opened up its lead in the second half and was up by as many as 11 before Uintah battled back. Each team scored 11 points in the third quarter, causing Emery to remain on top by six with one quarter left to play. The Utes never panicked, and once more overcame a double-digit deficit. Uintah hit seven second half three pointers, the majority coming in the fourth quarter. The Utes took their first lead of the night with minutes remaining in the contest. Turnovers plagued Emery down the stretch and missed opportunities at the foul line sealed Emery’s fate as the Spartans fell 56-50.

Riggs Griffin had a team-high 13 points followed by 12 from Cook. Emery’s game on Friday against Grantsville has been cancelled due to multiple positive Covid-19 cases among the Cowboys. Emery is searching for a replacement opponent, bur regardless the Spartans (2-3) will take on North Sanpete (2-1) on Saturday.

Photos by Dusty Butler