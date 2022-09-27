Spartans Fend Off Dinos *Photo Gallery*

The Spartan Center was rocking on Thursday night for the rivalry between Carbon and Emery. Winners of six of their last seven, the Dinos came into the match with a lot of confidence. Their poise was manifested in the first set as Carbon went out in front 25-20. The 1-0 lead gave the Dinos’ student section, who brought a whiteboard that read “Dino Territory,” even more reason to cheer.

Despite the rambunctious visitors, Emery settled in and started to put things together. The Spartans dominated the second set, 25-13, to tie it all up at one. They continued their hot streak in the third, building another lead. Not wanting to be outdone, the Dinos began fighting back but ran out of time as Emery closed out the set 25-20.

With all the momentum and their home fans behind them, it appeared the game was there for the taking for the Spartans. The Dinos, however, would not go down easy as they wrestled for new life. Emery went on a mini run in the middle of the fourth, but Carbon never hung its head. The Dinos furiously fought back, but the Spartans remained calm. Although the raging battle ensued down to the final point, Emery showed its focus and fortitude to finish off the Dinos 25-23 for the 3-1 victory. It was a total team effort from the Spartans, who proved to themselves and others that they are a team ascending.

Carbon gave all that it had, but couldn’t knock off the Spartans on the road. The Dinos tallied an impressive 73 digs and six blocks, two from Jenna Richards. Makayla Pugliese recorded a team-high 18 digs followed by Jacee Jensen with 17, Dani Jensen with 13 and Richards with 11. Lastly, Madi Orth led the team with 10 kills.

This week, Carbon (10-5, 2-1) will immediately have another tough test with a road trip to Richfield (10-7, 3-0) on Tuesday. The Dinos will then host Canyon View (7-8, 0-3) on Thursday. Emery, on the other hand, will remain home to face Grand (4-7, 0-2) on Tuesday and then head to Richfield (10-7, 3-0) on Thursday.