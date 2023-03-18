Spartans Fend Off Hawks

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, North Sanpete ventured around the mountain to take on Emery. The Spartans controlled the game from the get-go, scoring four runs in the first three innings. In the meantime, Trevin Gilbert was solid on the mound. He only gave up one run, giving Emery breathing room.

The drama picked up in the later innings with a big push from the Hawks. Their starter settled in on the mound and at one point sat down eight straight. Then, at the plate, North Sanpete made some noise in the sixth. Four walks turned into two runs in the inning and left the bases loaded with two outs. Wade Stilson came in for relief and promptly sat the batter down with his velocity. The Spartans grabbed two runs back in the bottom half and Stilson completed the save to give Emery the 6-3 victory.

Easton Nielson, Gannon Ward and Gilbert all went 2-3 at the plate while the former brought home two RBIs and the latter one. Mason Stilson jump-started the offense with his leadoff double in the first while Wade S. hit a triple to right center. Finally, Kade Larsen made an appearance on the mound and pitched two clean innings.

Up next, Emery (5-3) will host Green Canyon (2-2) on Tuesday before traveling to play Juab (4-1) on Friday.