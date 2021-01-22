Spartans Give Devils a Run

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery traveled to Moab on Wednesday night to play #3 Grand. The Spartans came out firing on all cylinders and quickly put up 22 points in the first quarter. They could not, however, hold onto their four-point lead and went into halftime trailing, 35-32.

Back-and-forth the game went in the third quarter as neither team could maintain control. Emery remained down 50-47 going into the fourth, and tried desperately to get over the hump. Ultimately, the Red Devils were too much for the Spartans as Grand took this one 76-68.

Treven Brazier returned to form and led the team with 21 points. Riggs Griffin added 18 while Kysen Curtis tallied 10. Ryker Jensen and Beau Cook each recorded a team-high seven rebounds in the contest.

The Spartans (2-9, 0-3) will continue to search for their first region victory on Friday night in San Juan (9-6, 1-2).