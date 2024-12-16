Spartans Go 2-0 Over Weekend

The Emery Spartans boys’ basketball team played in back-to-back games over the weekend. First, they made their way to Delta for their first region matchup of the season with the Rabbits. Delta was sitting at 7-1, looking to continue their impressive season thus far.

The Spartans trailed by four points going into the second quarter. They then would outscore Delta by three, heading into the half, neck-and-neck with the Rabbits, 21-20. Delta would settle down in the third, as the Rabbits came out strong, taking the lead going into the final quarter, 35-25.

With four minutes remaining in the game, West Johansen made a big move in the paint, bringing the Rabbits lead to seven. Delta would go to the foul line, successfully making two, bringing the lane back to nine.

Porter Hurdsman found Devin Rassmussen in the corner, as he made the big bucket for three points. Hurdsman then found Scott Johansen on the next possession, as he splashed the ball with a high rising arch for three-points. This brought the score to 41-38, with under two-minutes remaining.

Delta needed a moment and called timeout as the Spartans lessened the deficit to just three points. After a great defensive possession, Jace Frandsen found Hurdsman beyond the arc and he made the shot, tying the game at 41 apiece.

West Johansen then hit a clutch shot under the basket, giving Emery the two-point lead with 10 seconds to go as time kept running. The Spartans ended with some solid defense, earning the region opener, 43-41.

Scott Johansen led in scoring for the Spartans with 12 points, nine of which came from past the three-point line, as well as four rebounds, three steals and a block. West Johansen was also big on both sides of the ball, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Porter Hurdsman finished with seven points, three rebounds, a block and four assists. Devin Rassmussen ended the night with six and a steal, while Jace Frandsen had six as well with a couple assists in the game.

For the second game of the back-to-back, the Grand County Red Devils made their way to the Spartan Center. The first half came to an end, 26-20, Spartans. Emery kept playing competitive in the second half, outscoring the Red Devils by three points, earning them their second win in two nights, 53-45.

Hurdsman was still fired up from the night before, as he led Emery with 23 points, 15 of those points coming from beyond the arc, as well as seven rebounds. West Johansen followed with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Frandsen ended with seven on the night, making an impact on defense with four steals. Braxton Butler had a solid night, with three steals, four rebounds, five assists and five points. Scott Johansen was a beast on the defensive end, finishing with three steals, two blocks and nine rebounds.

Next up for the Spartans, the Richfield Wildcats will travel to Castle Dale on Dec. 18, followed by Manti, also visiting Emery County. Spartans and Templars will be broadcast live on Friday at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.