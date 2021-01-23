Spartans Handle Eagle Dual

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

Emery headed to Duchesne on Wednesday night to face the Eagles on the mat.

After a couple of pins, the Eagles jumped out to a 12-6 lead. Byron Christiansen got the Spartans back on track with a pin in 126. Dwain Farley then followed suit with a pin of his own in 132. Looking for their third straight pin, Drake Mangum came through in 138 to retake the lead, 24-12.

The Eagles found some additional points in 145, but Bryar Meccareillo’s pin in 152 helped the Spartans stay out in front. Maddex Christman (170) later won by decision. The Eagles had several wrestlers unable to dual and the rest of the matches were forfeited. Emery took the dual, 44-24.

The Spartans will now prepare for the Divisional Tournament at the Sevier Valley Center on Feb. 5-6.