Spartans Head to Roosevelt

On Wednesday, Emery loaded the buses to meet Union on the mat. Monty Christiansen (113) dominated his contest, winning by pin in 1:25. Merritt Meccariello was the next Spartan to score six points, winning by pin in 126.

In 132, Hayden Christiansen kept it going with a hard fought, 4-2 win. Damon Farley (138) was next in another intense battle. Unfortunately, he came up on the wrong side of the decision, 10-6.

Boden Christian (150) got the Spartans back on track with his pin in the third round. Greg Suwyn (175) also delivered a pin, needing just 1:42 to seal the deal.

In the final match, Easton Thornley (285) came out on top with a pin in 1:50. The Cougars, though, accumulated more points to win the duel 46-39.

Emery will now gear up for The Rumble this weekend.