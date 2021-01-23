Spartans Honor Seniors at Home Meet *Photo Gallery*

Emery was back in the pool on Thursday as they hosted a number of teams in the Emery Aquatic Center on senior night.

The Lady Spartans took first in the 200 free and second in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. The Spartans on the other hand, ended in second in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Sydney Carter continued to make her presence known and took first in the 200 free. She was followed by Abby Johansen in second. Both swimmers set new personal records (PRs) in the event. Carter took off over nine seconds while Johansen lowered her time by nearly 3.5 seconds. Carter later took first again in the 100 free.

The Lady Spartans dominated the 50 free, taking the top three spots with Haley Guymon, Aubrey Guymon and Cambrie Jensen, respectively. Haley also set a new PR, saving 0.39 seconds off her time. She struck again in the 100 breast, taking first with another PR while Aubrey came in second.

Cambrie Jensen finished in first in the 100 back ahead of teammate Britannia Waite in second. Kaejha Johnson took second with a new PR as well in the 100 fly with Johansen in third.

The Lady Spartans edged out a win with 380.5 points, just ahead of Union with 367.5 points. Gunnison (120) took third with Altamont (34) in fourth and South Sevier (20) in fifth.

Dax Minchey ended in second in the 50 free with Eilas Morris in third. Minchey later took third in the 100 free while Tyler Frandsen and Ezra Moon ended in third in the 100 fly and 100 back, respectively. Morris went back on the podium in the 100 breast with his second-place finish.

Union again defeated Emery with 380 points while the Spartans took second with 287 points. Gunnison came in third once more with 162 points followed by South Sevier (79), North Sevier (23) and Altamont (3). Emery will be back at it on Saturday at Carbon’s Last Chance Invitational.