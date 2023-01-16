Spartans Host Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Carbon, Juan Diego and Summit Academy each made their way to the Emery Aquatic Center on Thursday afternoon as the Spartans hosted senior night.

Once the races began, Emery was ready to rock and roll. The Lady Spartans took first in the opening event, the 200 medley relay. They would later win the 200 free relay while Carbon came in third.

The Lady Dinos would get their revenge in the 400 free relay by taking first while Emery finished in third. In the boys’ 200 free relay, Carbon came in first with Emery in second. The Spartans then answered back in the 400 free relay to take first.

Melody Lake (EHS) continued her excellent season with a win in the 200 free while Evie Halk (CHS) came in second. Lake would later take second in the 100 breast as well.

Mia Crompton (CHS) came in first in the 200 IM with Lily Thayn (CHS) in third. The 50 free went to Sydney Carter (EHS) as did the 100 free. Meanwhile, Hadley Bower (CHS) and Rileigh Meccariello came in second and third, respectively, in the latter event.

Ada Bradford (CHS) won the marathon 500 free with Alyssa Chamberlain (CHS) in second. Aubrey Guymon (EHS) came in first in the 100 back and second in the 100 fly. She was followed by teammates Illyria Mason and Aspen Jensen in second and third, respectively, in the former event. In addition, Carley Young (EHS) came in second in the 100 breast.

The Lady Spartans dominated the day with 715 points. Carbon came in second with 498 points while Juan Diego finished third with 444 points.

In the boys’ events, Gabe Ibanez (CHS) won the 100 back with Leland Kepsel (CHS) in second and Adam Olsen (EHS) in third. Later on, Ibanez took second in the 100 breast with Trek Petersen (EHS) in third.

Nathan Egnar (CHS) and Mason Egnar (CHS) took second and third, respectively, in the 50 free. The latter would later take first in the 500 free. Spencer Tullis (CHS) came in third in the 200 free as did N. Engar in the 200 IM and Jacob Fauver (EHS) in the 100 free.

Once more, Emery took first with 722.5 points while Juan Diego came in second with 584 points. Carbon took third with 445.5 points. Full results can be found below.