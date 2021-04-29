Spartans Impress in Opening Weekend

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery traveled to Juab on Saturday to kickoff the first weekend of the 3A State Baseball Tournament. The Spartans first took on Morgan in a lopsided affair.

Emery scored in each of the first three innings, capped off by a five-run third to take a commanding 10-0 lead. The Spartans never looked back and went on to win the game 12-1 in five innings. Ryker Jensen led the team with four RBIs while Luke Stilson completed the game from the bump. He only gave up one hit and one run while striking out seven through five innings.

The win pinned Emery against the number one seed in the tournament, Juab. Emery struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Juab immediately answered back to tie the game at one. A Riggs Griffin walk in the third inning led to a run after two passed balls allowed Griffin to advance to third. He came around to score on Stilson’s RBI groundout, putting Emery on top again, 2-1.

The Wasps battled back in the fourth with one run as Gannon Ward started a double play to end the threat. Tied at two runs apiece, Emery put together a two-out rally to go up 3-2. Juab came back in the bottom of the fifth and tied the game with two outs.

Emery, unfortunately, was not able to get out of the inning without surrendering the lead as Juab went up 5-3. The Spartans put two runners on with one out in the sixth, but could not bring any home. They kept Juab close but were unable to pull off the upset and fell 5-3. Trevin Wakefield lasted five innings and gave up five runs on the mound.

The loss moves the Spartans into the loser’s bracket as the final weekend approaches. #8 Emery will play #15 North Sanpete on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. If the Spartans win, they will advance to play the winner of #4 Carbon and #11 American Leadership Academy at 7 p.m at Kate Field (Salt Lake Community College). All games played at Kate Field will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.