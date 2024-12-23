Spartans Improve to 2-1 in Region *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartan basketball team had back-to-back games over the weekend, with the first being a region matchup with the Manti Templars. The Templars ended the first quarter with the upper hand, ending the first at 12-7. The Spartans settled in and put up 20 points in the second quarter, going into the break with the lead, 27-25. Emery would keep the momentum going into the third, as they kept the lead, going into the final quarter, 46-41.

Beginning the final quarter, Jace Frandsen and West Johansen had a couple post scores to get things going for the Spartans. Johansen would get the ball again in the post, as three defenders smothered him, he dropped the ball off to Braxton Butler, as he scored two more for the Emery team.

The Templars brought it back to a one-point lead for Emery with three minutes left in the game. Frandsen knocked down a couple free throws, followed by Johansen with another strong post move for two to get the lead back up to five. Emery’s defense was able to keep the Manti offense restrained, as the clock would strike zero, giving Emery their second region win of the season.

Scott Johansen led the Spartans in scoring with 15, completing a double-double with 11 rebounds, as well as two steals and a block. Frandsen finished with 14 points and a couple steals on the defensive end. West Johansen was also in double digits in scoring with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Beck Griffin was impactful, scoring eight points, six coming from beyond the arc. Porter Hurdsman ended his night with nine assists, five rebounds and five points.

In the second game of the weekend, Emery made their way to Blanding for a non-region game against the Broncos. The Spartans had the lead for the majority of the game, until the Broncos fought back in the third quarter. Heading into the final quarter, the score was at 43 apiece. The game continued to be a tough battle between the two schools, who had just met in the football championship last month. Both teams scored 17 in the quarter, as they were set to head into overtime. The Broncos found rhythm on their home court in the final minutes, gaining the lead at the perfect time, getting the close win over the Spartans, 71-67.

Frandsen led the team with 22 points in the game, four coming from the three-point line. Hursdsman had a solid scoring night, earning 15 for his team. West Johansen was the final Spartan in double digits with 10, followed by Scott Johansen with eight and Griffin with five. The team will have a break over the holidays, as they are set to be back on their home court on Jan. 3, for a region matchup with the Canyon View Falcons.

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 10 and ETVNews.com/LiveSports.

Photos by Maxwell Misner