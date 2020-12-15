Spartans’ Incredible Effort

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

South Summit and Emery met on the hardwood on Friday night. The Wildcats controlled much of the game and were up by 11, 57-46, with one quarter left. The Spartans fought their way back in the game and were able to tie it, forcing overtime. It was all Wildcats in the extra period as they outscored the Spartans 15-7 to get the 85-77 win.

Emery had many contributors on the night as five players reached double-digit scoring. Treven Brazier had a team-high 16 points followed by Jace Mangum with 12 off the bench. Jaxton Madsen, Beau Cook and Riggs Griffin all added 10 points. In addition, Griffin and Cook each tallied eight rebounds.

The Spartans shot just 59 percent from the free-throw line (19-32), which ended up being crucial since the game went into overtime. Emery also surrendered 15 turnovers.

The Spartans showed a lot of heart in their attempted comeback and will fight to get back in the win column on Wednesday against Uintah (3-0). Emery (2-2) will then play Grantsville (3-0) on Friday night. Both those games will be broadcast live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. Emery will end its week on the road at North Sanpete on Saturday.