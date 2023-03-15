Spartans Jump on Templars

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Manti came into Monday’s matchup against Emery with a perfect 5-0 record. The Spartans, though, were not intimidated by the Templars as they pushed across four runs in the first. Emery increased the gap a few innings later to lead 9-2.

Manti then scored four runs in the fifth inning, but Emery responded back with two runs to go back up by five. The Spartans closed out the game and handed the Templars their first loss of the season, 11-6.

Wade Stilson continued to swing a hot bat as he went 4-4 with three runs on the afternoon. Gannon Ward finished 3-4 with a double while Mason Stilson, Kade Larsen and Hayden Abrams all went 2-4. The latter two added a pair of RBIs each to lead the team.

Easton Nielson picked up the win on the mound, lasting four innings and giving up four earned runs. Abrams came in to close the game out and only gave up one hit and one run the final three innings. He finished with three strikeouts and the save.

Up next, Emery (4-3) will head to Providence Hall (1-3) on Wednesday. They will then return home to play North Sanpete (1-2-1) on Thursday. The game against the Hawks will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports with the Spectrum Paint Pregame Show starting at 3:20 p.m.