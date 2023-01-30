Spartans Leave Maple Mountain Victors

ETV News Stock Photo

On Wednesday, Emery loaded the bus and took off toward Maple Mountain. The Spartans were ready to roll and started off on top with a Monty Christiansen pin in 106.

Next, Corbin Jensen (113), Rayden Ewell (120), Merritt Meccariello (126) and Hayden Christiansen (132) all won by forfeit. Damon Farley would follow in 138 with a major-decision win, 10-0. Then, Zeek Weber (144) and Boden Christman (150) each won by pin in their respective weight classes.

Maple Mountain went on a little run after, but it would not be enough. Greg Suwyn won by pin in 175 while Easton Thornley won by forfeit. That would wrap up the duel with the Spartans on top 58-23 over Maple Mountain.

Emery will now prepare for divisionals this weekend.