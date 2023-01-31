Spartans Leave Triple Digits in Moab

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The temperature can certainly rise in Moab in the summer, but it unusual to see triple digits in the winter. And while the thermometer might have shown a cold night on Friday, the Spartans were red-hot when they faced the Red Devils.

Emery put a hurt on Grand, scoring over 100 points in the contest. In fact, the Spartans put together two periods with over 30 points in each. This one was never close as Emery went up by 30 in the second quarter and went on to win, 104-66.

Talon Tuttle was unconscious from beyond the arc. He led all scorers with 29 points and went 9-13 (69%) from three. Brett Rasmussen had the play of the game, cleaning up a missed fast-break with a massive two-handed slam. The big center had several flushes on the night and finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Luke Justice recorded 17 points and Wade Stilson tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. Seven other Spartans joined the scoring in the lopsided victory.

This week, Emery (13-4, 4-1) will head to Canyon View (12-7, 3-2) on Wednesday. The Spartans will then return home to face the Red Devils (5-14, 0-5) on Friday.