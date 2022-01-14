Spartans Locked Up in Defensive Battle

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans began their region schedule on Wednesday night in Richfield. Offense was a premium on a night where both team’s played great defense.

While Emery held Richfield to under 40 points, it was still too much for Emery in the defensive slugfest. The Spartans only managed 11 points in the first half and went on to lose 37-28. Eleven of those 28 points came from Luke Justice.

Emery (3-10, 0-1) will look to get even in the region on Saturday at 5 p.m. when Canyon View (3-11, 0-0) comes to town.