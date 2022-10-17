Spartans Make a Statement

The rivalry between Carbon and Emery moved to Price on Wednesday night. After the Spartans won the previous match at home, the Dinos were looking to even the score.

Carbon jumped out early to a 7-1 lead and forced an Emery timeout. It reset the squad in Black and Gold as the Spartans began to pick up steam and to closed the gap to two points 12-10.

With the momentum on their side, they continued to push forward and eventually overtook Carbon. Emery finished off the first set 25-18, stunning the Dino faithful.

The weight of the improbable comeback carried into the second set where Emery remained on the attack. The Spartans were up 19-16 and finished the set 25-19 for the commanding lead.

Carbon picked up its play in the third set, but the Spartans did not blink. Doubt started to creep over the Lady Dinos and Emery seized the opportunity to slam the door shut 25-23 for the three-set sweep.

The Spartans (12-13, 5-2) will wrap up the season at Grand (6-10, 0-5) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Carbon (15-9, 4-3) will welcome in Richfield (17-8, 5-1) on Tuesday.