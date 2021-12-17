Spartans Muscle Out a Pair of Wins

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery had a doubleheader duel on Wednesday night when the Spartans squared off with both Richfield and Canyon View. The grapplers in black and gold continued to impress as several of them won by pins in both contests.

That list includes Monty Christiansen (106), Byron Christiansen (132), Tyler Stilson (165) and Derek Canterberry (285). In fact, Canterberry had the quickest pin of the night of 10 seconds. Others picked up wins in both contests, though not by two pins. For example, Sid Christiansen (113) won by pin over Richfield and won by major decision (12-0) over Canyon View.

Maddex Christman won by pin against the Falcons and won by forfeit against the Wildcats. Those that went 1-1 on the night were Kayden World (126), Dalton Birch (150), Gregory Suwyn (175) and Easton Thornley (215).

The Spartans left victorious in both matches, 48-32 over Richfield and 46-30 over Canyon View. Emery will next head to the Christmas Clash this weekend.